Why Did You Kill Me? Is the latest crime documentary to land on Netflix. The show documents the murder of a California based woman who was killed by a gang. Moreover, this death happens over mistaken identity and the victim’s family is at the receiving end of the grief. Netflix's Why Did You Kill Me? showcases how Belinda Lane finds her daughter’s killers and makes them pay for the same.

How did Belinda Lane find her daughter’s killers?

Netflix has plenty of crime-based documentaries and docu-series for its audience. Every now and then these docu-series and documentaries become the talk of the town for their shocking and often terrifying content. The latest addition to the crime thriller genre is Netflix’s Why Did You Kill Me? The show went on to become a hit in no time.

As mentioned earlier, Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix) revolves around the tragic death of Crystal Theobald. The 24-year-old’s family went to extreme measures to ensure Crystal’s killers pay the price for their crime. Netflix’s Why Did You Kill Me? Documents how Crystal’s family traces the killers down and, most importantly, her mother Belinda Lane finds justice for her daughter.

So how did Belinda Lane find her daughter’s killers in Why Did You Kill Me? It all starts with the tragic event that took place on February 24, 2006. According to the Netflix documentary, Crystal, her boyfriend Juan Patlan, and Crystal’s brother Justin were in Justin’s white SUV. At around 8:40 p.m. the three were ambushed by eight members of a local Californian gang named 5150. The gang was searching for a white SUV of the rival gang named MD-17.

Eight members of the 5150 gang mistook Justin’s white SUV as the one from the rival gang. They soon ambushed this mistaken SUV and Crystal Theobald was fatally injured. Two days later Crystal succumbed to her injuries leaving two young children behind.

How did Belinda Lane catfish the killers?

It all began with Crystal’s cousin Jaimie McIntyre creating a fake MySpace account with Crystal’s pictures along with a fake name. Jaimie as this fake user befriended several people who could help create a detailed timeline and events of the fateful night. Soon Jaimie befriended William “Joker” Sotelo, a 5150 member, who confessed to owning the white Ford Escalade that ambushed Justin’s SUV.

Jaimie shared this intel with Lane, and soon the family approached law enforcement. When Sotelo was brought in for questioning, he confessed to the crime and admitted to driving the car. In his questioning, Joker also revealed that fellow gang member Julio Heredia was the one who accidentally killed Crystal and mistook the Theobald SUV as the one driven by the rival gang.

Image Credit: Stills from Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix)