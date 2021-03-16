How Did DeLuca Die In 'Grey's Anatomy'? Here's What Fans Need To Know About The Twist

For fans who have been following Grey's Anatomy since its beginning, the twist of DeLuca's death came in as a shock for viewers. For people who have not watched Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 8 recap, here's an update on how did DeLuca die in the show. This new move in the series left many fans emotional and a bunch of users also took to Twitter and opined their views about the same. Read on to know what exactly happened in the show.

How did DeLuca die?

In the recent Grey's Anatomy episode, fans bid adieu to doctor, Andrew DeLuca, played by actor Giacomo Gianniotti. It so happened that Deluca got caught up in an unexpected situation while he was on a full-fledged mission to track the whereabouts of Opal (Stephanie Kurtzuba). Opal was the chief person who headed the appalling human trafficking mission. While DeLuca tried his best to save himself, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) were also present while the ruckus took place. However, things did not fall in place and Giacomo Gianniotti's character passed away in the show, along with several others who were also scuffling to save each other's lives.

Giacomo essayed this character ever since the show had begun. As soon as the news about this new twist was up on the internet, netizens rushed to express disappointment. A user tweeted, "Nobody contacts me for the next five to ten business days, I'm too busy crying over DeLuca's death #GreysAnatomy," whereas another ardent fan penned, "Obviously upset about DeLuca’s death but I am currently mourning Carina DeLuca’s grief. Her baby brother was her person #GreysAnatomy #Station19 #CarinaDeLuca."

Netizens react

nobody contact me for the next five to ten business days, i'm too busy crying over deluca's death #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/L5mHWt5z1d — erin (@arizonaxoo) March 12, 2021

Just caught up on #GreysAnatomy and I have to admit DeLuca’s death got me more than I expected pic.twitter.com/CxoSZqy8lY — FabAssistant (@fabulousPA) March 13, 2021

Andrew Deluca's death comes to me like a muscle pain. My whole body is feeling. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/834Ifk7RZV — eleanor RIP ANDREW DELUCAðŸ–¤ (@fesmoak) March 12, 2021

In an interview with Deadline, Gianniotti recalled his six-year journey with the team of Grey’s Anatomy. He mentioned that after the first couple of episodes, he was approached by the executive producers, showrunner Krista Vernoff and director Debbie Allen. He added that the team was thinking to showcase a beautiful story based on the concept of human trafficking which is a huge problem globally. Thinking about how it will help a lot of people, the makers wanted to bring this concept to light, added the star. Gianniotti continued that it was a good time to depart and that he’s happy that Krista and Debbie and all the writers did such a great job with telling the story.