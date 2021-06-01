How Did Norman Die In 'The Kominsky Method'? Details About Alan Arkin's Character

The Kominsky Method is a comedy-drama TV series created by Chuck Lorre. The show features Michael Douglas, Nancy Travis, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker and Kathleen Turner in the lead roles. Season 3 of the show recently premiered on Netflix and one of the main characters on the show is missing. The first episode began with Norman's funeral. Take a look at what happened to Norman in Kominsky Method.

How did Norman die in Kominsky Method?

Before the last season of the show released, the makers announced that Alan Arkin who played Norman in Kominsky Method was leaving the show. The show did not reveal any details about Norman's death and arranged a funeral for the agent in the first episode of the final season. Various characters are shown eulogizing Norman in their different ways. Sandy who is portrayed by Michael Douglas who also happens to be Norman's best friend joked about his annoying yet loving relationship with Norman. Haley Joel Osment who plays Robby gave his eulogy in a Scientologist way.

While the details about Norman's death were not revealed but the Netflix show did give a few hints. Norman's girlfriend Madelyn played by Jane Seymour gave an explicit eulogy at the funeral. She spoke about their sex life and how they were active which would have put a strain on his heart. The actor, however, was seen in the episode where the audience got to see some final scenes of his with his best friend Sandy played by Michael. Sandy is now supported by his ex-wife Roz played by Kathleen Turner. They were also seen together in The War of the Roses and Romancing the Stone.

More about The Kominsky Method

The first season of the show premiered on November 16, 2018, on Netflix. The plot revolved around an acting coach who is ageing. He had a successful acting career during his youth. The show also features actors like Melissa Tang, Graham Rogers, Emily Osment, Susan Sullivan, Lisa Edelstein, Ann-Margret and many more in recurring roles. The first episode of the third season premiered on Netflix on May 28, 2021.

