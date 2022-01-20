'How I Met Your Father': Britney Spears To Return To Her HIMYM Role? Makers Drop Hint

How I Met Your Father, the spin-off of the popular show How I Met Your Mother, premiered last week and has been generating quite some hype. Since HIMYF has just been released, fans will have to wait for some time to see special celebrity appearances. On the other hand, HIMYM had several big names from the industry like Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias and others who made a cameo on the show. Though the most memorable one was when Britney Spears made a cameo as Abby in season 3 of HIMYM.

The showrunners of How I Met Your Father sat down for an interview and expressed that they would love to have Britney on the new show. The showrunners have asked Britney to come by anytime at the studios.

HIMYF makers want Britney Spears to make a cameo in the show

In an interview with ScreenRant, showrunners of How I Met Your Father, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker were asked which celebrity cameo from HIMYM would they like to call on the show. Replying to that, the showrunners said, "Let's call Britney back." They continued and said, " Let's call Britney back… Why not? Britney, if you're watching this, open door. Come on by, we're at Paramount."

Omg, it's the HIMYM episodes with Britney Spears guest-starring! 💕 pic.twitter.com/g5OppvoZjK — Seán Lynch (@SeanLynch96) August 5, 2016

Britney Spears's cameo in How I Met Your Mother's is one of the most famous ones. Spears appeared as the character Abby in season three, episode 13, Ten Sessions and episode 17, Everything Must Go. Abby is the receptionist at a dermatology clinic where Ted has been going for regular sessions. Abby tries to get his attention, however, Ted doesn't fall for her charms. She ultimately teams up with Barney, pretending to get engaged with him to make Ted jealous.

More about How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall. The first two episodes of the show were released on Hulu on January 18 and the rest of the eight episodes will be released weekly. Duff also serves as the producer on the show, while Gossip Girl fame Leighton Meester will be appearing in a recurring role.

