'How I Met Your Father': Hilary Duff's Spinoff Of 'HIMYM' Renewed For Season 2

Streaming major Hulu on Tuesday announced that the popular sitcom and spiritual sequel of HIMYM, How I Met Your Father will be renewed for a second instalment. Season 2 of the sitcom will comprise 20 episodes which is double the count of the first one. How I Met Your Father features an ensemble cast including the likes of Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall. Hilary Duff essays the role of Sophie, a hopelessly romantic photographer who is on the lookout for her soulmate.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hilary Duff dropped an adorable picture of the whole cast having some gala time. Announcing the 'happy news', Duff captioned the picture, "HAPPY NEWS! Surprise! You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!".

Duff's co-star Francia Raisa also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "YAAAAASSSS!!!! @himyfonhulu has been renewed for SEASON 2!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 I love this show, I love this cast, I’m so proud of all of us". Meanwhile, Suraj Sharma mentioned, "Another Season with this good bunch! Let’s get it!!!!" Tom Ainsley wrote, "We go again! Season 2 is confirmed! I’m beyond proud of everyone who helped make this show what it is. Thank you for watching #HIMYF @himyfonhulu @himyfonhulu".

Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, released a statement, "The show has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."

More on How I Met Your Father Season 2

Fans of How I Met Your Father are anxious about the future of the popular sitcom. With Hulu renewing the series for another instalment, here are the details that you need to know about How I Met Your Father Season 2.

Hilary Duff plays Sophie, part of a close-knit group of friends: Jesse, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen, and Sid. Francia Raisa portrays the role of Sophie's roommate Valentina. Valentina, is an adventurous and impulsive woman, who often cheers Sophie up whenever she feels low. Tien Tran will play Jesse's sister Ellen.

Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff