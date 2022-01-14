'How I Met Your Father' Online Streaming: How To Watch HIMYM Spinoff On OTT In India?

The most loved series How I Met Your Mother is making a comeback with its spin-off version titled How I Met Your Father and ever since the release of its trailer, it has created a buzz in the town. Fans have shown mixed responses to the trailer, with few of them excited for the series while others are sceptical about it. Nevertheless, as the release of the popular series is inching closer we bring you every detail about the release date of the series and how to watch it in India.

About the original series How I Met Your Mother

The series revolved around the journey of a father telling his son about his young age love story of how he fell in love with their mother, depicted through a series of flashbacks. This show aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014 and had Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan in important roles.

How to watch How I Met Your Father in India?

As announced by the makers of the show the series will stream on Hulu in the US on January 18 and as far as the Indian fans are concerned they can watch the series a day after i.e on January 19 on Disney+ Hotstar. To watch the spin-off version of HIMYM you need to have an active Disney plus Hotstar subscription plan.

How I Met Your Father plot and cast line-up

The trailer dropped hints about the series, The theme of the show revolves around Sophie telling her son about how she met his father and the story takes you back in a flashback in the year 2021, where the story takes you to New York and shows how Sophie and her close-knit group discuss what they want from life and they also try to figure out, how to fall in love in this age of dating apps and limitless other options.

Its cast lineup is also quite interesting featuring Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran in important roles, along with the Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck from Drake & Josh will also be seen in special guest appearance roles.

IMAGE: TWITTER@HIMYFONHULU