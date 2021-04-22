How Many Challenges Has CT Won? Know All About 'The Challenge: Double Agents'

The 40-year-old CT Tamburello has yet again won MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents. CT emerged victorious in the finale of The Challenge which wrapped up on Wednesday, April 21 and his team walked away from the show $900,000 richer. The latest season of The Challenge was filled with twists and turns owing to the brutal backstab and the stealing of partners by the contestants on the show. While CT Tamburello is officially one of the winners of The Challenge: Double Agents, it's not his first time winning the show. Let's find out how many challenges has the crowned champion won.

How many challenges has CT won?

CT has been a part of The Challenge a total of 21 times and has emerged as a winner 6 times, including his recent win. The six Challenges that CT has won are Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, both 2017 and 2018 versions of Champs vs. Stars, War of the Worlds 2, and his most recent Double Agents. He has also been a finalist on The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes, and XXX: Dirty 30.

The finale of The Challenge: Double Agent's CT challenge was paired up with first-time competition Amber Borzotra. Amber and CT have worked as a team previously in the competition as well and managed to beat three other teams Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark, Leroy Garrett, and Nany Gonzalez, and Kam Williams and Cory Wharton and won the $900,000 prize. CT told Hollywood Now, that even though Amber was not seen as a fierce competitor by the other players and was underestimated a lot, he had said that he was confident about her capabilities ever since it was announced that he will be partnering up with Amber in the finale.

The finale of The Challenge was a grueling two-day-long event that included various complex tasks like solving a tangram puzzle, decoding messages, racing up a glacier, camping in a cave, and a challenge of eating gross food.

CT talks about his retirement plans

CT currently holds the second position right behind Johnny Bananas who has won the most challenges with seven total wins. As the champion is now 40 many people feel that he is not going to take part in the next season of The Challenge. However, in an interview with Hollywood Life, CT revealed that he has no plans to leave and he cares less about what people have to say. CT feels that he has a higher win percentage compared to his 20s and said that he is a different person now. He stated that his ultimate goal is to work smarter and not harder in the future Challenges.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Challenge MTV Instagram)