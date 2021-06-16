How Many Episodes Are In Season 4 Of 'The Handmaid's Tale'? Know Details

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian tragedy television series that has earned acclaim from the viewers. Created by Bruce Miller, it is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by author Margaret Atwood. With three successful seasons, the latest and fourth part is now available on Amazon Prime Video in India. Know the number of episodes in it.

How many episodes are in season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale?

The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 4 premiere on April 27, 2021. Then a new episode was released every week, following the fourth episode on May 5, 2021. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale episode arrived on June 16, 2021. The total number of The Handmaid's Tale season 4 episodes is 10, exactly like the debut season and three less than the previous two parts. The series now consists of a total of 46 episodes.

Take a breath and prepare yourself for what's to come. Stream the season finale of The #HandmaidsTale now, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XsswCufBx2 — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) June 16, 2021

The first two episodes of the show titled Pigs and Nightshade were directed by Colin Watkinson. The third episode named The Crossing was helmed by the series' lead actor Elisabeth Moss. Episode four Milk and five Chicago were directed by Christina Choe. Richard Shepard helmed episode six Vows seven Home. Moss again took the directorial duty for Testimony and Progress, episode eight and nine, respectively. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale episode titled The Wilderness is directed by Liz Garbus.

The series is set in a dystopian future following a Second American Civil War. A totalitarian society subjects fertile women to child-bearing slavery. It features Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Sam Jaeger, and others.

The Handmaid's Tale has won several accolades with the debut season grabbing eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The series has been renewed for a fifth season. The makers are also developing a sequel series.

