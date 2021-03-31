How Many Episodes Are In Who Killed Sara? Here Are More Details About This Show

Who Killed Sara has received a strong response from the audience as well as the critics within a short time of its release. Released on Netflix, the crime thriller story revolves around the plot of revenge revolving around a Mexican family. Following the success of the first season, the show has recently been renewed for the second season to carry the plot forward. With the duration of around 40-45 minutes each, each episode of the first season has shown a significant part of the story. Following are more details about the episodes in the first season and what to expect from the new seasons.

How many episodes in Who Killed Sara?

It depicts the story of Alex Guzman, who was wrongfully convicted for the murder of his sister at a young age. After staying 18 years in a prison, he finally gets released and sets out on the journey to find the truth. There are a total of 10 episodes in the first season of this show. They have been titled as It Wasn’t a Mistake, Bad People, Love, Sara, The Monster in the Family, Life Insurance, Hunting, Fear and Guilt, Where Dreams Become Reality, Watch the World Burn and Two Graves, in a respective order of sequence.

Each episode has its own duration, depending upon how much of the plot have been divulged in it. While various details have been revealed about the second season of this show, it remains unclear about how many episodes the second season will have. However, it is expected to have the same number of episodes as the previous one. The first season has ended in a cliff-hanger, just like many other Netflix shows. However, the upcoming season will be revealing the reality behind Sara’s murder.

Netflix had announced just a short while back that the second season will be premiering on May 19, which is less than two months away from now. This announcement was promptly followed by excited reactions of fans on social media. The first season of Who Killed Sara became one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform soon after its release.