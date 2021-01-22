How Many Episodes Are There In 'Bling Empire' And Where To Watch It? See List Inside

Bling Empire is a new reality series that follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian American socialites living in Los Angeles. Ever since the show has realised, a number of netizens have been searching, “how many episodes are there in Bling Empire” and “where to watch Bling Empire”. So here is more information about the same, read on to know.

How many episodes are there in Bling Empire?

Bling Empire has realised the first season only and the show has a total of 8 episodes.

Where to watch Bling Empire?

All the 8 episodes of the first season of Bling Empire are available to watch on Netflix.

Bling Empire episodes

1) Necklacegate 90210

The first episode introduces the people the show will be featuring this season.

2) Tale of Two Trusts

The second episode shows how the socialites go about their days and what they do.

3) What’s in Anna’s Shower?

Cherie is expecting a proposal as she welcomes her baby. On the other hand, Kim and Anna clash after a raunchy discovery and Kelly throws a party for group.

4) Beverly Hills Heartbreak

The episode will show a lot of drama with Kim striking out at Kane’s bowling bash.

5) Private Lies

The episode shows Kevin and Christine doing various things to impress people.

6) The Other Side

Kelly and Andrew’s story will progress and it will be seen where do they go. Kevin will attend a hypnosis session in which he will be seen breaking down.

7) Kevin and Kane Take Charleston

Kelly dodges the rumours surrounding her as she is tired of judgement. Kim is worried about her relationship with her father.

8) Will You Marry Me?

Kevin will break the heartwrenching news to Kim. Cherie will also have shocking news for everybody.

The synopsis of the show reads:

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

