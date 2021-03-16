How Many Episodes Are There In 'Chakravyuh'? Here's All About The Show

Chakravyuh is a brand new Hindi web series on MX player. The thriller series follows protagonist Virkar’s (Prateik Babbar) investigation of cybercrime. Virkar is a police officer who does not follow the rules set by society. When he joins the investigation of the murder of a college student, he comes across a group of hackers who use the internet to extort money from people. As events unravel Virkar finds himself chasing after a murderer who is always ahead of him. Chakravyuh explores how a bunch of hackers are connected to the college student’s death and also shows how Virkar manages to find the killer. Here is a list of all the Chakravyuh episodes.

How many episodes are there in Chakravyuh?

There are a total of eight episodes in Chakravyuh. Here is a list of all the Chakravyuh episodes and their synopsis. See below.

Episode 1: Phishing

A young teenager is brutally murdered, and crime Inspector Virkar is called to investigate the whole situation. Vikram unravels a lot of secrets and it is found that the murder was in fact done in a fit of rage. With the evidence in place, all Virkar needs to do is find the culprit. At present, the culprit appears to be the girlfriend of the victim. Will he be able to find her in time? Is the matter as simple as it seems?

Episode 2: Clickbait

Virkar digs deeper into the investigation and understands that the previous findings have raised more questions than answers. Virkar then comes across a counsellor named Naina and an ethical hacker named Richard. The two become his aide and accomplice in unearthing more disturbing truths.

Episode 3: Malware

At the end of episode 2, Virkar finds that there have been more than one murders, and he begins connecting the dots to find the common link between all these murders. He then comes to know about the next victim of the serial killer. Can he protect the victim before the murder reaches him?

Episode 4: Proxy

Virkar’s investigation further reveals that a man named Axeman was involved in a sextortion racket. Virkar then takes the help of Naina to set a trap for the Axeman. As thing takes a dramatic turn, all parties involved land up in the same night club.

Episode 5: Access Denied

The tense scene at the night club ends up in a shooting. Things get even more difficult for Virkar as he deals with problems on both personal and professional fronts. How will the cop deal with all the problems in his life? How will be a bounce-back into action?

Episode 6: Side Jacking

Virkar’s previous actions land him in big trouble. He is chucked out of the investigation and is now forced to work on the sidelines from outside the system. Meanwhile, Richard finds something substantial and it ends up making him the target of the killer. Why is Virkar being punished? What did Richard find?

Episode 7: Trojan

An intense cop- criminal chase ensues as Virkar begins to follow the actions of the killer. As the battle becomes more and more acute, many secrets are unearthing themselves. What are these grave secrets? Will they both be safe after the encounter?

Episode 8: Antivirus

Virkar is forced to take matters into his own hands. It is still unclear who the killer is. Who is the killer? How will Virkar seek justice?