How Many Episodes Are There In Chawl House? What To Expect From The Upcoming Web Series?

Ullu is a fairly new content streaming app known for bringing bold content to small screens. Charmsukh Chawl House is their latest project in line and is getting plenty of attention already, with 1 lakh plus views on its trailer already. Except for the release date, not much had been specified about the latest series in the trailer. Therefore, let's find out everything about Chawl House episodes and what to expect from them.

How many episodes are there in Chawl House web series? What to expect from the upcoming web series?

The Ullu original adult series is a 3 part series with every episode spanning 15 to 20 minutes. The first episode, which is the introductory episode, is the longest, making up 22 minutes whereas the 3rd and last episode span 14 minutes. Walking on the thin surface of the popular Sarita bhabhi comics, Chawl House follows a young boy arriving in Mumbai to pursue his career. He decides to live with his relatives in their chawl house for the time being and instantly gets attracted to the sister-in-law who's running the house.

The premise reflects on the theme of forbidden love and the trailer constantly teases between his dream sequence and reality, making viewers curious to know if he will ever cross the line. The show is strictly meant for the audience above 18 years of age. Since the web series only recently launched, there's no guessing on how well it has been received till now. But by the looks of the trailer, it seems like the show is well on its way to being one of the streaming platform's most-watched content. Watch the trailer here -

The web series has Sneha Paul and Darkshit Kumar in the lead roles. Eshan Tiwari, Meenu Sharma and Jyotsna Trivedi are also a part of the extended cast. According to Socially Keeda, this web series can be viewed on not only the Ullu app but also on the MX Participant streaming app. Both the apps are subscription-based and require a nominal amount to get started. Ullu starts from Rs. 36 for 4 days to Rs. 225 for a year-long subscription.