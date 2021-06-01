How Many Episodes Are There In 'Chesapeake Shores'? Find Out Here

Chesapeake Shores is a Canadian/American drama television series based on Sherryl Woods' novel series of the same name. The story follows Abby O'Brien Winters, who comes home to Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, after getting a frightening phone call from her younger sister Jess, who is remodelling the Inn at Eagle Point. The much-acclaimed show has a total of four seasons and had premiered in the year 2016. Talking about the same, here’s a look at how many episodes are there in Chesapeake Shores?

'Chesapeake Shores' season 1

Chesapeake Shores season 1 has a total of 10 episodes. Each episode consists of about 44 minutes and the season is centred on a successful business lady and single mother who considers staying and establishing roots in the small Maryland town that her father started. The titles of the episodes that have released so far are:

Pilot: Part 1

Pilot: Part 2

Home to Roost: Part 1

Home to Roost: Part 2

We’re Not Losing a Son…

We’re Gaining a Daughter

Georgia on My Mind

Second Chances

Deals Undone

Exes Mark the Spot

'Chesapeake Shores' season 2

Chesapeake Shores season 2 has a total of 10 episodes. Each episode of the season also consists of about 44 minutes and the season follows Abby and Trace as they face the hardships of starting a new life together in the midst of family crises and his music business demands. The titles of the episodes that have released so far are:

Secrets, Lies And School Supplies

Pasts And Presents

Photographs and Memories

It's Always Nashville

Buried Treasures

Grand Openings

All Our Yesterdays

Forest Through the Trees

Royal Court

Freefall

Chesapeake Shores season 3

Chesapeake Shores season 3 has a total of 10 episodes. Each episode of the season also consists of about 44 minutes and in this season, Abby finds herself in the spotlight when Trace returns from the tour, and Bree's new manuscript ruffles feathers in the family. The titles of the episodes that have released so far are:

An Open Book

The Way We Were

The Rock Is Going To Roll

Once Upon Ever After

Love Eventually

Here and There

It's Just Business

All Our Tomorrows

Forward to the Past

Before A Following Sea

'Chesapeake Shores' season 4

Unlike its previous episodes, Chesapeake Shores season 4 has a total of 6 episodes. Each episode of the season also consists of about 45-46 minutes and this season follows Abby’s next chapter with or without Trace. The titles of the episodes that have released so far are:

The End is Where We Begin

Leap of Faith

A Sonnet for Caroline

Breaking Hearts and Playing Parts

All the Time In the World

Watercolors, Wishes, and Weddings

Image: A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.