How Many Episodes Are There In Cruel Summer? Know All About The Thriller's Latest Episodes

Bert V. Royal's Cruel Summer is unlike any other mystery series with young characters leading the show. In Cruel Summer, two young teenagers become the focus of the nation when one of them, Kate Wallis, goes missing and the other, Jeanette Turner, takes over Kate's life and eventually becomes the most hated girl in the United States Of America. The series will explore three years in the life of Jeanette and Kate.

The plot of Cruel Summer

Kate Wallis, played by Olivia Holt, is one of the most likeable girls in Skylin, Texas. She is pretty, sweet and has a popular and good-looking boyfriend. Jeanette Turner, played by Chiara Aurelia, is the complete opposite of Kate. She is nerdy and practically invisible among the teenagers in her area. After Kate Wallis goes missing suddenly without leaving a trace, Jeanette manages to take her place as the new beautiful and sweet girl in town.

Ranging from 1993 to 1995, Jeanette's life turns around each year. In 1993, she admires Kate and her overall character, the very next year she takes Kate Wallis' place. But in 1995, the nerdy girl, who turned into the popular girl ends up getting caught in the missing case of Kate Wallis, eventually making her despised by all her loved ones. So how many total Cruel Summer episodes does it take to unravel the mystery of Kate Wallis' missing case?

How many total Cruel Summer episodes should one expect?

There are ten total Cruel Summer episodes. The first and second episode of Cruel Summer released on April 20, 2021, titled Happy Birthday Jeanette Turner and A Smashing Good Time, respectively. The third episode will be released on April 27, 2021, which is titled Off With A Bang.

So far, the first episode has given a glimpse into the gist of the entire series showing Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis going through 1993, 1994 and 1995. In the second episode, A Smashing Good Time, the teenagers of Skylin, Texas, show their experiences of the annual Skylin Garden Club Party. Each teenager has a secret of their own related to Kate Wallis' disappearance which they plan to keep hidden. Cruel Summer is available to watch on Freeform.