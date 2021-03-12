How Many Episodes Are There In Dealer Season 1? Here Is A Synopsis Of All The Episodes

The brand new French Drama series Dealer released on Netflix on March 10. The crime thriller is one of the many new additions to the library of French shows and movies on the platform. Dealer on Netflix, uses first person perspective with its camera work. This concept was famously used in Cloverfield. The film follows a music video director, Franck, and his companion Thomas, who are trying to film an aspiring rapper named Tony, who is also an unpredictable drug gang leader. Find out how many episodes are there in Dealer season 1.

How many episodes are there in Dealer Season 1?

There are a total of 10 episodes in Dealer season 1. Fans get to witness massive character developments and plot twists within the 10 episodes. Here are the synopsis of each of these episodes on Netflix.

Dealer season 1 episodes

Episode 1: Spielberg

Episode 2: Blow by Blow

Episode 3: Crackhead

Steve’s demands cause Moussa to clash with Tony who doesn’t want a war. Franck tries to persuade Thomas to focus on the unique opportunity ahead.

Episode 4: ARAH!

Worried about the footage, a youth worker pleads with Tony to use his influence wisely. As cops raid the block Tony rushes to help Kylian.

Episode 5: Green

The police puts pressure on Tony to rat on Steve. Tony’s sister Jess levels with him. Franck and Tony bond over their career aspirations.

Episode 6: Freestyle

Steve gives Tony and ultimatum. When the label dismisses Franck’s footage, Kylian offers to help him go after shocking material.

Episode 7: Bash

Kylian puts himself at risk to film the transaction between Tony and Steve. Later while the hood celebrates, Steve’s men exact revenge.

Episode 8: Snitch

Grappling with the attack on their turf, Moussa rages while Tony offers Jess a way out. Under threat, Franck tells Moussa everything he knows.

Episode 9: Hitmen

Moussa and Tony wage war on Steve’s gang. As the conflict escalates, Franck and Thomas desperately seek safety.

Episode 10: Big Shot

As the gang rivalry reaches a boiling point, Franck and Thomas are caught in the crossfire while the cameras are rolling.

Dealer Season 1 Review

On its IMDb page, Dealer has 6.2 out of 10 stars. However, it seems like fans on twitter are thoroughly enjoying the show. Here;s what netizens think about it.

