How Many Episodes Are There In 'Feluda Pherot'? All The Details About The Series

Feluda Pherot is a popular television show that displays the thrilling work of a sharp detective named Feluda who is based out of Kolkata. The character of Feluda is regarded as one of the most famous detective characters Bengali films and novels. A number of different adaptations of the novel series have been brought on the screens, which has entertained generations of people. The recent adaptation of the character has come with Feluda Pherot. Have a look at the number of Feluda Pherot episodes and their features.

How many episodes are there in Feluda Pherot?

Feluda Pherot has made an attempt to bring the character and its thriller series with a more modern look that will grab the interest of the younger audience. As the series gears up to bring the second season, have a look at the episodes that have been released in the first season.

There are a total of six Feluda Pherot episodes in the first season, with the trailer of the second season giving a glimpse of the second season as well. The six episodes of the first season show the detective investigate different exciting scenarious.

The character of Feluda is seen sporting a catchy look, whilst capturing a vibe which is similar to Sherlock Holmes which is played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Srijit Mukherji and Satyajit Ray have brought forth a revised version of this famous character which has been already seen in various different versions by many. With the build-up of the initial episodes been taken forward, the following episodes carry the plot which leads to an exciting finish of the first episode of the thriller series. Just like the rest of the thriller projects, Feluda Pherot episodes also have other characters which add their own flavour to the plot of the series.

The cast of Feluda Pherot is a big one, with quite a few characters apart from Feluda himself being the major characters of the series. Tota Roy Chowdhury has played the lead role of Feluda, with other actors such as Anirban Chakrabarti, Kalpan Mitra, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Rrishii Kaushik and other actors playing some of the major characters in the plot. The thriller show has received a high rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

