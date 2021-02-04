How Many Episodes Are There In 'Firefly Lane'? Know All Details

Firefly Lane finally premiered on February 3 on Netflix after its grand trailer launch in October last year. The movie is an official adaptation of the popular book of the same name. With Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as the main leads, the movie had a promising fate, to begin with. Let's find out how many episodes are there in Firefly Lane.

Also Read - Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Starring In 'The Firefly Lane'; Fans React

Also Read - Katherine Heigl Talks About People Calling Her 'difficult', Says It Is Really Annoying

How many episodes are there in Firefly Lane?

Firefly Lane is a 10-episodes series, all of which were launched together on February 3 as a binge-watch sequence. Although there has been no confirmation on a season 2, the amount of attention the show garnered in a day has fans thinking, or at least, hoping for it. The heartwarming series is being praised for its nostalgia-hitting factor and fans of the book have surprisingly been quite supportive of the adaptation as well.

Firefly Lane tells the story of the inseparable duo Kate and Tully who have been best friends since the age of 14. Spanning through 3 decades, the show follows their lives apart and together as they grow up through hardships, failure and a little bit of romance here and there. Although both pursue journalism together, one ends up being an Oprah Winfrey-like personality while the other decides to step away from the spotlight and lead a simple life as a housewife.

As for the book, Firefly Lane had got a sequel in 2013 called Fly Away, which was more or less based on Tully's life and backstory. Fans are expecting a similar sequel for the show especially since the last episode concluded on a rather uneasy note. The show will possibly be Katherine Heigl's biggest project to be a part of after Suits, which explains the hype around it on Twitter. Early reviews have been mixed but the series has been praised for the efforts they've put in recreating the various eras the characters rush through. The show uses music to distinguish between the eras and many critics have come to like the unique format. Watch the trailer here:

Also Read - Movies To Watch On Netflix In February; 'To All The Boys', 'Inception' And More

Also Read - Golden Globes 2021: Netflix's 'Mank' And 'The Crown' Lead Nominations

(Image source: YouTube/Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.