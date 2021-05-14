How Many Episodes Are There In 'Flames' Season 1? Know All About This Teen-drama

The teenage romance series Flames by TVF's Timeliners has a huge viewership across the country. The show, which is available on MX Player and TVF Play, has two seasons. It is the story of two teenagers who fall for each other and simultaneously prepare for their examinations. Read further for all the details on Flames Season 1.

How many episodes are there in Flames Season 1?

Flames Season 1 has five episodes in total. The show premiered in 2018 and returned with its second season in 2019. The show gained much popularity and viewers with its first season. Names of Flames Season 1 episodes are as follows.

Pehla Nasha Dil To Baccha Hai Ji Ae Kash Ke Hum Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Meri Soni Meri Tamanna

Flames season 1 plot

The plot of the show revolves around the innocent relationship of two teenagers Rajat and Ishita. Rajat, who is the topper of the class, gets trapped in feeling when a new girl named Ishita joins Sunshine Tuition Centre. While Rajat's best friends Anusha and Pandey turn their friendship into a relationship, he tries to impress Ishita. The show was set in the times when social media was new, and spending time with crushes mostly involved helping each other with homework. Before the second season of the show, the YouTube channel of Timeliners uploaded a recap of the first season.

The cast of Flames

Flames stars Tanya Maniktala as Ishita and Ritvik Sahore as Rajat. It also cast Shivam Kakar as Rajat's best friend Gaurav Pandey, Sunakshi Grover as Anush, and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish as Rajat's teacher Pradeep Kaushal. The second season of the show also stars Sachin Kathuria, Neelu Dogra, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Sachin Srivastava, and Raj Sharma in supporting roles.

Flames Season 2

The second season of Flames premiered in 2019. The story of the show continued in the second season as Rajat and Ishita's attachment grew stronger. The makers also brought their families into the picture. While Rajat's mother finds out about him and Ishita, Pandey becomes insecure about Anusha. The second season of the show also has five episodes.

