How Many Episodes Are There In 'Gullak'? Here's All About Sony LIV's New Web Series

Gullak is a much-loved web series which is all set to release its second season on Sony Liv on January 15. This comedy-drama entertainer revolves around the Mishra family and their everyday experiences which are relatable for most middle-class Indian families. The massive success of the show’s first season prompted the showrunners to create a second season. Gullak Season 2 trailer was released on the streaming platform YouTube on January 2, 2021 and it has taken the internet by a storm. Read on to find out how many episodes are there in Gullak.

Gullak Season 2: Trailer

The trailer of season 2 of this show showcases the Mishra family again with four family members, Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Anand Mishra and Aman Mishra. The new trailer indicates that the family is surrounded by new everyday problems that need attention on short notice. In one of the sequences of the trailer, fans see that the family is seen gearing up to attend a wedding but not all members have been invited to the ceremony.

All the sequences look authentic and seem to have a lot of heart in them. This is one of the key elements that attracted the audiences towards the show. Gullak 2 is being created by Palash Vaswani while the writing is being done by Shreyansh Pandey and Durgesh Singh.

How many episodes are there in Gullak?

Season 2 of the show has five episodes, all of which were released on Sony LIV in one go. Here is a complete list of Gullak season 2 episodes. See the descriptions given in Sony LIV as well.

Episodes 1: Bijlee ka Bill

Mishra house is in distress as they receive a highly inflated Bijlee ka Bill. A lot of speculation goes into how the bill is so inflated. But few other shocking facts are revealed when they start looking into the matter/

Episode 2: Cheeni Kam paani zyaada

Shanti Mishra is dragged to a free medical camp by none other than Bittu Ki Mummy. However she is surprised when she gets diagnosed with diabetes. The duo then attends a kitty party but things don’t go as expected.

Episode 3: Saparivaar

Annu receives an unexpected call where he is summoned to Pinky Mama;s house for 2 weeks. But there is a good news, Mama’s daughter Raanu is getting married. Hence is a time of joy and celebration for the whole clan.

Episode 4: Kal Board ka paper hai

Annu organizes a cricket match screening at Prinsu, the nagar palika election candidate’s bungalow. He does so in a hope that he will get his gas license. But does he get his license?

Episode 5:Kiraana

It is D day for the Mishra family as Annu is supposed to get his gas agency license. Aman is all set to get his board result. Hence, it is a big day for both.

