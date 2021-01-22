How Many Episodes Are There In 'Henry Danger'? Where To Watch It?

Henry Danger is a sitcom that first aired back on July 26th, 2014 and the final episode aired on March 21st, 2020. A number of people have been searching for how many episodes are there and where to watch the show. So here are details about the same, read on to know information regarding the episodes of the show Henry Danger.

How many episodes are there in Henry Danger?

The show has a total of 5 seasons and the sitcom is spread in 121 episodes.

Henry Danger episodes

Season 1: 25 episodes

Season 2: 18 episodes

Season 3: 19 episodes

Season 4: 20 episodes

Season 5: 39 episodes

Where to watch 'Henry Danger'?

The show used to air on Nickelodeon from July 26th, 2014 till March 21st, 2020. Now the show can be watched on CBS All Access. The first three seasons of the series are also available to watch on Netflix USA from the month of January 2021.

Cast details

The American comedy TV series is created by Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen. The cast of the show includes Jace Norman in the titular role of Henry Hart or Kid Danger. The show also features Cooper Barnes, who portrays Ray Manchester aka Captain Man, Rele Downs who portrays Charlotte on the series. Apart from these, the cast also has Sean Ryan in the role of Jasper Dunlop, Ella Anderson as Piper Hart and Michael D Cohen in supporting role.

Plot

The official synopsis of the show reads:

If Henry Hart's buddies knew what he did after school, he would be the most popular kid in eighth grade. Henry lands a part-time job as Kid Danger, a sidekick-in-training to super-crimefighter Captain Man. The perks are awesome: $9 an hour, high-tech gadgets to use and -- best of all -- Henry gets to save the world! Yet he must keep the gig secret from his best friends, Charlotte and Jasper, and little sister, Piper, even as adventures with Captain Man throw Henry's life absurdly out of whack. 13-year-old Henry Hart lands a part time job as Kid Danger, the sidekick-in-training to superhero Captain Man. After promising to keep his new identity a secret, Henry must navigate a double life.

