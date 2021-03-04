How Many Episodes Are There In High-Rise Invasion? Is There Going To Be A Season 2?

High-Rise Invasion has been getting a lot of attention ever since it was first released on Netflix. It is a Netflix Original anime series based on a manga of the same name. Critics and fans alike have reviewed the show positively. Read on to find out how many episodes are there in High Rise Invasion.

How Many Episodes are in High-Rise Invasion?

There are a total of 12 High Rise Invasion Episodes. The show follows the story of Yuri, a happy go lucky schoolgirl who teleported into the world of the High-Rise Invasion and has to do whatever she can to survive and find her brother, who is also stuck in the realm of High Rise. Here's a list of High-Rise Invasion episodes;

I Just Don't Get This World I've Found A New Goal I'm Sorry, Mayuko Nise, I Won't Give In To This World That's An Incredible Weapon If I Become Perfect God I Will End This Realm I've Cast Off My Humanity, But That's Fine Which Of Us Will Live A Cool Life Our Enemy Is One Who Desires Chaos I AM Justice This Is A High-Rise Invasion

High-Rise Invasion Ending Explained

High-Rise Invasion is a highly complex show with a lot of storylines that run at the same time. To really understand the show, we have to understand the concept and purpose of the masks. There are multiple masked figures in the show whose only purpose seems to be to kill the humans in the High-Rise world or make them commit suicide. If the masks fail to accomplish that feat, they are programmed to kill themselves.

The mask wearers were originally humans, just like the characters in the show, but their brains have been hacked and the ones who have hacked them can freely control the masks' behaviour. There are four types of masks introduced in the first season. They are: the smiling masks also called angels, the angry masks, also called guardian angels, the emotionless masks and finally, the faceless masks. At the end of season one of high-invasion, Mamoru Aikawa, Kuon Shizaki and Yuri the protagonist all end up as God candidates after a brutal fight for their survival. Yuri is still in search of her brother but also finds friendship and support from her friends inside the realm.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2

As of now, Netflix hasn't announced a second for their newly released anime. As per Netlfix norms, the streaming company usually waits for 6-8 weeks to see how well a film/tv show is doing. So it's likely Netflix will release the news about a potential second season if enough people watch the show. Stay tuned for more news on anime and Netflix.

