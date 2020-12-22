How Many Episodes Are There In 'His Dark Materials' Season 2? Read Details

The fantasy drama, His Dark Materials, which is based on the novel series with the same title by Philip Pullman, is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Productions. The plot of the series revolves around an orphan girl Lyra who discovers a dangerous secret and who uncovers a series of kidnappings and their link to a mysterious substance called Dust. The series features Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters in pivotal roles. His Dark Materials received positive reviews from critics as well as its viewers.

How many episodes are there in His Dark Materials season 2?

The first season was premiered in November 2019 on BBC and HBO. The first series has eight episodes. Season two was premiered in November this year. Its second season has seven episodes which aired from November 8, 2020, to December 20, 2020. The second season was written by Jack Thorne and was directed by Jamie Childs.

'How many episodes are there in His Dark Materials season 2' is the most frequently asked question by the netizens. Here is the list of His Dark Materials episodes.

Episode 1: The City of Magpies

Episode 2: The Cave

Episode 3: Theft

Episode 4: Tower of the Angels

Episode 5: The Scholar

Episode 6: Malice

Episode 7: Æsahættr

His Dark Materials season 2 begins with Lord Asriel opening a bridge to a new world and distraught over the death of her best friend. Lyra then follows Asriel into a strange new place named Cittagazze. In the mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will Parry, a young boy from our world who is also escaping from a troubled past.

In the latter part, Lyra and Will learn that their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but soon find their path constantly thwarted as a war begins around them. Furthermore, Mrs Coulter searches for Lyra as she is determined to bring her home by any means. His Dark Materials season 2 finale ends with tragic deaths, big hints to the next season and more ephemeral CGI creatures.

The show features Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter, Anne-Marie Duff as Ma Costa, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel. While James Cosmo and Clarke Peters play Farder Coram and The Master of Jordan College in season two. Kate Rutter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Howitt, Ian Peck, Nabil Elouahabi, Will Keen, Ariyon Bakre, Ruta Gedmintas and Simone Kirby are also seen in the supporting roles.

