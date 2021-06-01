How Many Episodes Are There In 'In Living Color'? Know About Hit 90s Comedy Sketch Show

The sketch comedy series In Living Color successfully ran for 5 seasons from 1990 to 19954 on Fox. The show featured comedic talents like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Coffield, and many more. The show at the time was controversially known for the portrayal of black humour from a raw and uncut perspective and featured an ensemble of various black main cast members which was rare during the time. Know how many episodes are there in In Living Color-

How many episodes are there in In Living Color?

Season 1

The first season of In Living Color kickstarted with an episode of sketches 'Love Connection: Jewish Woman Dates a Black Man', 'Great Moments in Black History: First Black Man on the Moon', 'Homeboy Shopping Network', 'Redd Foxx for Hire', 'Equity Express' and 'Men on Film'. This season featured Jim Carrey, credited as 'James Carry' back then and he was the only white member among the cast. The first season aired from April 15 to September 9, 1990, and featured a total of 13 episodes.

Season 2

The second season of In Living Color featured the same cast members as season 1, Kelly Coffield, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and Damon Wayans among others. One of the notable sketches from the second season was Men On Vacation from the 9th episode which featured Shabba Ranks with Maxi Priest performing the song Housecall. The season aired from September 23, 1990, to September 1, 1991, and ran for a total of 26 episodes.

Season 3

One of the notable sketches of season 3 was the 2nd episode Men on Television Part 2: What Happened to Blaine?. The episode showed Antonie helping Blaine to return to his former self when he loses his identity after getting hit on his head. Jim Carry performed an older Kung-fu parody and Jamie Foxx, who became the only second white member to feature on the show, tried to burglarize a Norma Desmond type. Jim and Damon were also seen performing a version of Silence of the Lambs. The third season consisted of a total of 30 episodes.

Season 4

Season 4 of In Living Color was the longest season episode-wise and featured a total of 32 episodes which ran from September 27, 1992, to May 23, 1993. The noted episode from the 4th season was the second episode Handi-Man Returns which featured the return of Damon Wayans who had departed from the main cast of the show. The episode also featured Molly Shanon as a tourist and Pete Rock & CL Smooth performed the song Straighten It Out at the end.

Season 5

The highlight of Season 5 of In Living Color was the appearance of Chris Rock, a special guest in a number of sketches and he also reprised his role of Cheap Pete from the film I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. The sketch Ace and Main Man Meet Salt 'n' Pepa featured the guest stars Salt-N-Pepa themselves and in the sketch 'Ace and Main Man Meet Tupac' featured singer Tupac himself. The final season consisted of 26 episodes making a total of 127 episodes throughout the show. The last episode aired on May 19, 1994, on Fox.

IMAGE: STILL FROM IN LIVING COLOR SHOW

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.