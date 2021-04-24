How Many Episodes Are There In 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' Season 3? Find Out

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a Pakistani spiritual-romantic drama series. The show has aired for a total of three seasons. The first season was aired in 2011, starring Imran Abbas Naqvi and Sadia Khan in the lead roles. The series was a huge hit when it was released. Season two of the show was released in 2016, with Imran and Sadia reprising their roles. Season 2 was like a remake of the first season, with a more seasoned story and plotline. Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 began airing on February 12, 2021. The show recently was recently concluded.

About Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 plot

Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 premiered on Geo TV and followed the romance between Farhad and Mahi, two individuals who hail from different economic backgrounds. Mahi is a jovial girl who hails from an influential family but she has to act in accordance with her family's status in society whereas Farhad hails from a small town. He also goes by the monicker Feedi in the drama. Farhad is immediately attracted to Mahi's jovial nature. However, Mahi does not reciprocate Farhad's feelings initially, and he sets on a quest to win her heart. In his journey, he forms a special bond with his creator, his god and he becomes a devotee of love.

How many episodes are there in Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3?

According to IMDb, Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 consists of a total of 11 episodes. The previous two seasons amounted to 37 episodes in total. The 11 episodes were aired weekly, every Friday from February 2021. The episodes are uploaded on Geo TV's official YouTube channel free for the viewers to watch the show.

A look at Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 cast

Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 cast consists of a new pairing. Feroze Khan stars as Farhad and Iqra Aziz stars as Mahi. Feroze Khan is known for his roles in drama serials like Chup Raho, Romeo Weds Heer, and films like Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. Iqra Aziz is best known for her role as Jiya in the 2018 drama serial Suno Chanda. Before Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3, she was seen in Raqeeb Se as Ameera.

(Promo image courtesy: Stills from Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3)