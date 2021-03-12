How Many Episodes Are There In Last Chance U: Basketball? Know All Details Here

Last Chance U: Basketball is an American documentary series that gives a peek into the basketball program that takes place at the college level in East Los Angeles. This mini-series is a part of the larger series Last Chance U that alternatively focuses on the football tournaments. Here's everything you need to know about Last Chance U: Basketball episodes count. Read on:

How many episodes are there in Last Chance U: Basketball?

Last Chance U: Basketball is an 8-episode docuseries, each being 50 minutes to 1 hour-long. After five seasons of football around East Mississippi College and the Independence Community College, the East Los Angeles College was chosen to be the central setting of the series to highlight its basketball culture. The series looks into the Huskies program under the guidance of a tough but inspiring coach John Mosley, who trains young college students in basketball. Last Chance U also takes viewers through the life of captain Deshaun Highler who's still recovering from his mother's recent death and only has the team to rely on.

The show-stealer is unquestionably Joe Hampton who holds the position of forward in the game and is also seen in the trailer talking about his ambitions and how he wants to support his family. Apparently, he had even made it to the college basketball's top division once but had to quit after a serious injury that completely shattered him and led him into a downward spiral that eventually ended with jail time. In this series, he's on the path of redemption, trying his best to lead the pack with his experience and expertise.

As per Last Chance U: Basketball review, the latest series is a compelling emotional rollercoaster that leaves viewers inspired. Towards the end of the series, the ELAC team is seen gearing for the California State championship. According to Vulture, viewers will also get to see the basketball world reacting to Kobe Bryant's death as the series was actually shot during the 2019-2020 season. Among the constant applause that the series received, critics and viewers also praised the soundtrack. Watch the trailer here -