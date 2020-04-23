How Many Episodes Are There In 'Little Fires Everywhere'? Find Out Here

Little Fires Everywhere is a miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The show has become the talk of the town since its debut on Hulu. The miniseries is also executive produced by Reese and Kerry.

How many episodes are there in 'Little Fires Everywhere'?

Reese Witherspoon has come a long way in Hollywood. She started as a child actor but soon transitioned into one of the most successful actors in the film industry. Now she has not only worked in films but also TV series. Reese Witherspoon is also a producer who inclines towards book adaptations.

No wonder she recently starred in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. The miniseries is an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name. Little Fires Everywhere debuted on March 18, 2020. Along with Reese Witherspoon, this talked-about drama series also stars Scandal series fame Kerry Washington. Theese two leading ladies are also the executive producers of the show.

Little Fires Everywhere is an eight-episode miniseries. The story of the series revolves around two mothers in the late 1990s. Both mothers come from different economic backgrounds. Their differences play an individual character in the show’s storyline.

The Little Fires Everywhere story also explores how motherhood impacts the two protagonists’ lives. As the episodes progress many secrets are unveiled these secrets then lead Reese and Kerry’s characters struggling to find a balance between what is right and their feelings as a mother. The success of this Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington starrer series can also be measured by the fact that a second season is already in works. Given below is the list of all the Little Fires Everywhere episodes.

Episode 1: The Spark

Episode 2: Seeds and All

Episode 3: Seventy Cents

Episode 4: The Spider Web

Episode 5: Duo

Episode 6: The Uncanny

Episode 7: Picture Perfect

Episode 8: Find A Way

