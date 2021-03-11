How Many Episodes Are There In Love Alarm Season 1? Binge Season 1 Before Season 2 Arrives

Today, Kdramas are at the peak of their popularity. They are recognised around the world as a treat for romance-comedy lovers. Companies like Netflix recognise their potential and are taking a lot of effort in giving the audience what they want. Love Alarm is a Netflix venture that was adapted from a Daum webtoon of the same name. Owing to its popularity, the series was ordered for a season 2 that will be releasing this year. Before the world gets busy streaming the next season, here's everything you need to know about Love Alarm episodes and what the story is about to join the crowd seamlessly.

How many episodes are there in Love Alarm season 1?

Since Love Alarm isn't a typical Kdrama that telecasts on a broadcasting channel twice every week, season 1 is equipped with 8 episodes instead of 16-20. These episodes were released all at once on August 22, 2019, in a binge format, something that Netflix shows are known for. It is safe to assume that season 2 will also get a similar treatment in terms of episode count.

Love Alarm follows a society where technology has advanced so much that even your romantic feelings can be read through an app. Kim Jo-jo, the protagonist, decides to download the very app that notifies you when someone around the radius of your 10-meters likes you. Sun-oh is a popular model besides being a high school student who is liked by every girl in the school premises except for Jo-jo. Things take a turn when Sun-oh finds Jo-jo interesting because of the very fact that she is the only person who doesn't like him and starts hanging out with her. The only problem is that his childhood friend also likes her.

Kdramas are popular for depicting love-triangles in the most interesting ways possible. Love Alarm became an instant hit and received mostly positive reviews from critics and audience alike. This kdrama boasts an ensemble of both renowned as well as fresh new actors. Kim So Hyun and Song Kang are established actors in the fraternity and lead the pack with ease.