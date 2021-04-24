How Many Episodes Are There In 'Love Scenery'? Know Details About Chinese Rom-com Drama

A romance drama with a certain age gap between the leads is not a rarity. Love stories of characters who are academically efficient and the ones who have earned a name as professional gamers are popular in Chinese rom-com dramas. One such drama is Love Scenery starring Lin Yi and Xu Lu. Love Scenery tells the love story between a singer and a professional gamer. The drama was released a few weeks ago and it is already a hit amongst the fans.

About Love Scenery plot

Love Scenery tells the story of Zhu Liang Chen and Lu Jing. While Zhu Liang Chen is a devoted musician who aims to bring good music to the listeners, Lu Jing is a professional gamer and is a fan of Liang Chen's. Liang Chen tries her hand at online video games, but her skills are quite elementary. She meets Lu Jing in one such online video game. Lu Jing is unaware that he is playing with his favourite singing idol. They chat online, and soon romance blossoms between the two. Zhu Liang Chen is older than Lu Jing by five years, but the couple falls in love regardless of the age difference. The story is an adaptation of a novel by Qian Yao.

How many episodes are there in Love Scenery?

Love Scenery premiered on April 8, 2021, on the iQiyi online streaming platform. The show is scheduled to air from Thursday to Saturday every week with two episodes releasing per day. So far 24 episodes of the drama have aired. The drama will consist of a total of 31 episodes. The VIP members can get early access to the next 6 episodes of the drama instantly.

A look at Love Scenery cast

The cast of Love Scenery consists of Lin Yi as Lu Jing and Xu Lu as Zhu Liang Chen. Lin Yi rose to fame with the drama Put Your Head on my Shoulder opposite Shen Yue. Before Love Scenery, he was seen in the drama The Blessed Girl. Xu Lu is known for her roles in dramas like Be With You, Destiny's Love, Spy Hunter, The Message, to name a few. The supporting cast of the show includes Harry Hu, Hu Bing, Zhong Da Ni, Wang Ting, Fu Wei Lun, Wang Cheng, among others.

(Promo Image Source: iQIYI Instagram)