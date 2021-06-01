How Many Episodes Are There In 'Maharani'? Find Out Interesting Details About This Show

Huma Qureshi starrer drama television series, Maharani has released via OTT platform Sony Liv amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the brand new series is helmed by Karan Sharma and bankrolled by Naren Kumar in collaboration with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. Here, we have collected all the intriguing details about the drama show that one must know.

How many episodes are there in Maharani?

The Huma Qureshi starrer show released last Friday on May 28, 2021. Huma essays the role of the main protagonist, while Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusrati and Inaamulhaq play pivotal characters alongside her. The political show takes inspiration from what happened in Bihar back in the 1990s when politician Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi, the successor of his political party.

Now, if you are wondering how many episodes are there in total in the show, then you have arrived at the perfect place. The first season of the show features 10 episodes in total. All the episodes of Maharani were released together on the OTT platform. One can watch the entire season at one go if they want to. The duration of each episode differs from another but they are approximately around 40-50 minutes each.

About the Maharani’s plot

Maharani chronicles the tumultuous life of Rani Bharti, a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema. Although Rani cares entirely about her household and family, fate has something very different in store for her. After her husband resigns from the post of Bihar CM, all she cares to do is pack her bags and go back to her village.

In a drastic turn of events, Rani’s husband is made to announce the name of his successor. While his party gets excited to find who he may appoint next, Bheema shocks everyone by making Rani his successor. Rani is left with no choice as she has to obey the decision of her husband. Upon its release, the series has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Maharani has also garnered a 7.2-star rating on IMDb out of 10.

(Image: Still from Maharani trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.