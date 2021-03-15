How Many Episodes Are There In Making Their Mark? List Of Episodes And Summary Revealed

Making Their Mark is a new Amazon Prime video series based on the sport of Australian Football. The docu-series aims to bring the popular sport in the country to an international audience. The docuseries features stories of football and their lives. Making Their Mark aims to showcase the life of Australian football players amidst the global pandemic, along with their personal lives as they deal with grief, parenthood, physical pain etc. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Making Their Mark.

How Many Episodes are there in Making Their Mark?

There are a total of 7 Making Their Mark Season 1 episodes. The show was released on Amazon Prime on March 12, 2021. The Making Their Mark Season 1 review has been generally positive. Here is the list of episodes in Season 1:

Like No Other - The first episode looks into how COVID 19 affected the world of Australian football. The players are facing rising difficulties. Will they make it to the playoff?

Home Truths - New regulations are placed on players and games as the competitions continue after careful consideration in the midst of the pandemic. As the matches start, the underdogs come out on top.

You Can't Get Sick of Winning - Teams struggle to adapt to the new post-covid sporting scenario as their daily lifestyles are thrown into disarray. Some of the best teams put on an unexpectedly poor performance.

Stop Playing Soft - To keep the game in the public eye, the AFL (Australian Football League) decides to hold 34 matches in 20 days between different teams to boost the viewership of the game. Many players suffer injuries and setbacks as they are forced to multiple games a day, every day without rest.

Belief - The competition becomes intense as all the teams fight for a spot on the Final 8 for the tournament. All the players are pushed to their limits.

You Win or You Learn - As the teams advance into the playoffs, the completion gets even harder. Adelaide Crows and GWS have an intense season-changing match.