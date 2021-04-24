How Many Episodes Are There In 'Mare Of Easttown'? Here Are Details Of Upcoming Episodes

Mare of Easttown recently aired on HBO on April 18, 2021. Within no time, the first episode captured the attention of the audience and they can't wait for the next episodes to air. It is a project that has an exciting line-up of executive producers, including Kate Winslet, Paul Lee, Gavin O'Connor, Gordon Gray, and others.

The show revolves around Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a detective in a small town called Easttown. She investigates a murder mystery while trying to keep everything balanced in her personal life. The series tries to offer the detective's emotional vulnerability, who is just a simple woman and how she tries to cope with all of the tragedies and challenges in her life while she solves the murder case. If you loved the first episode, read further to know how many episodes are there in Mare of Easttown.

How many episodes are there in Mare of Easttown?

According to Express.co.uk, the series will have a total of seven episodes. The episodes will air every Sunday on HBO and every Monday on Sky Atlantic. It also streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Let us have a look at the breakdown of Mare of Easttown episodes

Episode 1 - Miss Lady Hawk Herself: The pilot episode introduced the audience to Detective Mare Sheehan who begins to work on a missing person case after there is pressure from society.

Episode 2 - Fathers: The synopsis for the next episode reads that the detective will visit the murder scene without informing the victim's father. She will also talk to the locals and will bring light to her personal life. The episode will also introduce County Detective Colin Zabel.

Episode 3 - Enter Number Two: In this episode, the detective duo will be led by an unlikely suspect.

Episode 4 - Poor Sisyphus: In the fourth episode, Kate Sheehan will take a break and sit back as the case unfolds. On the other hand, Colin will find some new evidence.

Episode 5 - Illusions: In this episode, Mare will finally open up on her family's struggle with mental health.

As per the publication, the sixth episode is titled "Sore Must Be The Storm" and the last episode is titled "Sacrament". The synopsis of the last two episodes is yet to announced. Watch the trailer of the series.

