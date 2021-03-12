How Many Episodes Are There In Marriage Or Mortgage? Know All Details Here

Marriage or Mortgage on Netflix has been gaining a lot of popularity ever since it came out. Each episode of the show follows different couples as they decide on their future life: do they want a lavish wedding or to buy a house on a mortgage? The premise of the show is admittedly a bit strange but it gives a good insight into the minds of American couples as they decide how their futures are going to play out. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Marriage or Mortgage.

How Many Episodes are There in Marriage Or Mortgage?

Marriage and Mortgage has a total of 10 episodes, all currently streaming on Netflix. Each episode follows a new couple, who are stuck on deciding if they want an expensive wedding or save up to buy a house on a mortgage. Here is the list of Marriage or Mortgage episodes.

New To Nashville Adopting New Traditions Mother Knows Best A Second Chance Before Deployment Nurses In Love Waiting For Marriage Eight Years In The Making Out Of The Friendzone A Little Bit Classy And Trashy

Marriage Or Mortgage Review

Most of the reviews for the shows have been balanced, and viewers say the show is fun to watch and pass the time. The 10-episode series was released on March 10 and follows the stories of different couples in each episode as they decide on choosing between having an expensive wedding and buying a house. A real estate agent and a wedding planner accompany the couples in each episode, persuading them to choose their options.

The couples go about different places with wedding planner Sarah Miller trying out recipes for their wedding menu, trying out clothes for the wedding, looking at venues, picking florists for the wedding. Meanwhile, realtor Nicole Holmes takes the couples to different houses that are for sale. The couples take a look at the different houses and then decide between having a lavish marriage or securing a house for them to live in.

If you want to watch the show, all episodes of the show are currently airing on Netflix, as it's a Netflix original production. Many reviewers have been calling this show a fun ride and good to watch for entertainment. Stay tuned for more news on upcoming Netflix shows.