How Many Episodes Are There In 'Mayans' Season 3? Details About The Crime Drama Show

Mayans M.C. is a crime drama television series created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, that premiered in 2018 on FX and the second season premiered in 2019. In November 2019, the show was renewed for a third season that premiered on March 16, 2021. How many episodes are there in Mayans season 3? Read ahead to know more about Mayans episodes.

How many episodes are there in Mayans season 3?

Mayans season 3 consists of 10 episodes in total, each with a run time of about an hour. Here's a look at each episode's title and synopsis.

1. Pap Struggles with the Death Angel

A border seal becomes a problem in the Mayan's heroin trade setting off an internal clash over the future of the club. On the other hand, EZ and Angel deal with the outcome of family secrets and the Galindos grow apart as Miguel loses himself in his grief and search for answers.

2. The Orneriness of Kings

In this episode, EZ proposes a bold plan that could change the course of the club whereas Adelita is freed from the U.S. government only to discover everything is not the same as she left it with the L.O. On the other hand, Coco's demons lead him to a new low.

3. Overreaching Don't Pay

Bishop grabs an opportunity and sets EZ's plan into motion.

4. Our Gang's Dark Oath

M.C. tries to find a solution to the heroin problem whereas EZ tries to find out that who betrayed the club.

5. Dark, Deep-Laid Plans

Bishop takes out a risky way to solve the supply problem of the club.

6. You Can't Pray a Lie

The club seeks retribution for a recent insult.

7. What Comes of Handlin' Snakeskin

Bishop takes the help of another chapter in his move against Ramos.

8. A Mixed-Up and Splendid Rescue

Miguel discovers new information related to his mother's death that is quite disturbing for him.

9. The House of Death Floats By

The club welcomes a new member and on the other hand, Miguel seeks revenge on behalf of his mother's death.

10. Chapter the Last, Nothing More to Write

In the last episode of the show, Bishop pulls the trigger on his plan to become the king.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MAYANS SEASON 3 TRAILER)

