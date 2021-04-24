How Many Episodes Are There In 'Meer Abru'? All About Noor Hassan And Sanam Chaudhary Show

Meer Abru is a 2019 romance drama serial from Pakistan. The show aired from April 3, 2019, to August 7, 2019. The drama serial tells the story of Abru Hassan and Meer Murad, two individuals who initially dislike each other but soon fall in love, and face ups and downs in their relationship because of others. Meer Abru stars Noor Hassan as Meer and Sanam Chaudhry as Abru. The show is directed by Furqan Ahmad and written by Farisa Afzal and Wasiq Ali. Momina Duraid produced the show along with Moomal Shunaid, under their respective production banners. Momina Duraid is a well-known director and producer in Pakistan.

About Meer Abru plot

Abru Hassan is a middle-class girl who lives with her father Ahmed and two younger sisters - Hayaa and Sana. Her father teaches at the same university that Hayaa and Sana attend, but he was about to retire. Due to this, Abru takes up a job at Murad Industries and becomes the sole breadwinner for her family. Meer Murad is the owner of Murad Industries and also Abru's boss. Abru initially dislikes him because of his cold attitude. She soon falls in love with Meer's cousin Saim and he reciprocates her feelings. Several difficulties, misunderstanding and revelations later, the lead couple finally unite and get married.

How many episodes are there in Meer Abru?

The total number of episodes in the drama serial Meer Abru is 34. The show aired on HUM TV every Wednesday and Thursday. Each episode lasts for a runtime of about 30 to 35 minutes. Meer Abru episodes are available to watch free of cost on HUM TV's YouTube channel.

A look at Meer Abru cast

Apart from Noor Hassan as Meer and Sanam Chaudhry as Abru, the Meer Abru cast consists of Mirza Zain Baig, who played the role of Meer's cousin and also Abru's initial love interest Saim, Jia Ali who played the role of Meer's scheming mother Zaibi, Azeem Sajjad who played the role of Abru's father and retired university professor Ahmed, and Saad Qureshi who played the role of Meer's brother and Abru's brother-in-law Waleed.

(Promo Image Source: Noor Hassan Instagram)