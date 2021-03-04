How Many Episodes Are There In 'Murder Among The Mormons'? Know All Details

Murder Among The Mormons has been getting increasingly popular since the show's recent release on Netflix. It is a true-crime documentary that looks into one of the most infamous crimes committed in the history of the Mormon community. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Murder Among The Mormons.

How many episodes are there in Murder Among The Mormons season 1?

Also Read: Who Was Mark Hofmann The Utah Bomber In Netflix Docu-series 'Murder Among The Mormons'

There are a total of 3 Murder Among the Mormons Episodes currently airing on Netflix. Netflix has defined the show as a limited series, which means it's a single season that focuses on the whole story with no chance of a future season. Murder Among The Mormons focuses on the story of Mark Hoffman, the infamous criminal. Here's the list of Murder Among The Mormons episodes:

Also Read: 'Murder Among The Mormons' Story: What Is The New Netflix Crime Show All About?

Episode 1: The first episode represents the infamous bombing that took place in Salt Lake City in 1985. The episodes dive into the scenario of religious documents being traded illegally which lead to the bomb blast happening. Episode 2: The Police and Government authorities are on the lookout for the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime. The show focuses on how they dig up evidence and chase different leads. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as the police find a new prime suspect in their investigation. Episode 3: All details of the murder bombings are finally revealed in the third and last episode of the show. The police track down the killer, Mark Hoffman, who went to the extreme heights of injuring himself in the blast so no one would suspect him.

Also Read: What Time Does Pacific Rim: The Black Release On Netflix? Know All About The Latest Anime

About Murder Among The Mormons

Murder Among The Mormons focuses on the true incident that took place in October 1985 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Mormon missionary by the name of Mark Hoffman murdered two people himself and purposely injured himself in the incident with three well-placed bombs around Salt Lake City. Over the three episodes, the show covers why Hoffman committed the murders and how religion played a major part in his motives. It's a compelling and well-made show that fans of true crime TV shows should check out. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news on Murder Among The Mormons and Netflix.

Also Read: Is Perks Of Being A Wallflower Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.