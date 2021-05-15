How Many Episodes Are There In 'Murder Meri Jaan'? All You Need To Know

Murder Meri Jaan episodes see an unusual couple, which is made up of a former con artist and a police inspector, leveraging each other's expertise in order to solve crimes. At the same time, Murder Meri Jaan episodes see a "Will They or Won't They" sort of tension brewing between the lead pair. But, how many episodes are there in Murder Meri Jaan so far? This article is about the airing schedule of the show and the final count of Murder Meri Jaan total episodes. Read on to know more.

Murder Meri Jaan! trailer:

So, how many episodes are there in Murder Meri Jaan?

As of this writing, the total number of Murder Meri Jaan episodes stand at 5. The pilot episode of the same, titled "The Missing Wife", sees the lead pair go down the rabbit hole of the murder of a man who is found dead in his apartment. On top of that, the wife of the deceased has vanished under mysterious circumstances. This episode introduces the viewers to the unique pair and the one-of-a-kind relationship that they have.

The second in the list of Murder Meri Jaan total episodes, titled "32 D", furthers the story that was started in Ep. 1 and sees the pair picking up on the trail of the missing better half. This is where the audience gains more clarity regarding Aditya and Sonal's (The lead pair) equation. The third episode in the line, titled "Dead Wife Walking" gives the viewers a first look at the wife and hints at what she's about. As it turns out, the wife in question has certain plans that can be deemed as sinister. On the other hand, a subplot involving Sonal and some of her secret plans and a worried Aditya begins to take shape.

The penultimate episode, "Dead In Red", takes a deeper dive into the mystery of the wife through the lens of its lead pair, who themselves have a certain set of confessions to be made amongst them. The final episode, "Run Sonal Run", sees justice being served to the one who seemingly deserved it, but ends on a cliffhanger. The same has been done in order to make way for future seasons or episodes.

Where can one watch Murder Meri Jaan!?

All episodes of Murder Meri Jaan! Are available on Disney+ Hotstar. Murder Meri Jaan! is one of the several shows that has been introduced by the streamer in collaboration with Quix Tv whose individual episode runtime falls well under the 20-minute-mark. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

