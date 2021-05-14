How Many Episodes Are There In 'My Girlfriend Is An Alien'? Details About The Sitcom

My Girlfriend Is An Alien is a Chinese fantasy sitcom series starring actress Wan Peng as an alien girl named Chai Xiaoqi from the "Cape Town Planet" and Thassapak Hsu Fang Leng as the President of "Future Group of Companies" who gets profoundly injured by a car accident and is saved by Chai Xiaoqi as she puts her own life in danger. The show represents an intergalactic romance between alien girl Chai Xiaoqi and Fang Leng. The show gained global popularity and became extremely popular in India in early 2020. The show was released only in Mandarin Chinese and in late 2020, the show was dubbed in Hindi and the Hindi version was also made available on MX Player.

How many episodes are there in My Girlfriend Is An Alien?

The My Girlfriend Is An Alien total episodes are 28. Each episode of the show runs for 45 minutes. The show premiered on August 19, 2019, and ended on September 24, 2019. Actress Wan Peng plays Chai Xiaoqi, a girl from another planet who has an uncanny condition that makes her fawn over men whenever she breathes male hormones. She is trapped in a crazy love triangle between two brothers and a desperate woman. She forms a romantic relationship with earthling Fang Leng, played by Thassapak Hsu, who suffers from a peculiar kind of amnesia. Whenever there’s heavy rain, he forgets the opposite sex. This happens as a result of a traumatic event from his childhood where he witnessed his mom die during a thunderstorm.

Chai Xiaoqi knows that the time will come when she needs to leave Earth but she hopes that before she does, he will be cured. Fang Leng is not the only one who is head over heels for the eccentric girl from another planet because as it turns out, his brother falls for the charm of Chai Xiaoqi too. Wang Youjun plays Fang Leng’s younger half-sibling Fang Lie who makes it clear to his older brother that he likes Chai Xiaoqi and even asks him if he can have her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MY GIRLFRIEND IS AN ALIEN

