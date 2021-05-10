How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix's 'Lava Ka Dhaava'? Find Out Here

Actor Jaaved Jaferi is ready to present his signature humorous comedy to a brand-new show. Jaaved Jaferi will be the commentator for the new Netflix show, Lava Ka Dhaava. The show was announced by Jaaved Jaferi himself on his social media handles. So how many episodes are there in Lava Ka Dhaava? Find out below.

How many episodes are there in Lava Ka Dhaava?

The ace dance judge and actor used to be the Hindi commentator on the hit Japanese game show, Takeshi’s Castle. Now, Jaaved Jaferi is ready to take every 90s kid down memory lane with his brand-new Netflix show, Lava ka Dhaava. The upcoming Netflix show revolves around two teams who will face various physical challenges in every room that they enter. Just like Takeshi’s Castle, Netflix’s Lava Ka Dhaava episodes will also showcase obstacle course kind of sets for the contestants. But instead of falling into water or mud like the Japanese game show, the contestants will be eliminated if they fall in the make-believe lava.

Talking about the Lava Ka Dhaava episodes, according to the list available on Netflix, Lava Ka Dhaava Season 1 is set to have 10 episodes in total. Each episode has been given a separate title according to the obstacle set up. For example, the first episode has been titled, ‘The Basement: Level 1’. Another episode has been titled ‘The Kitchen: Level 2’. While the Lava Ka Dhaava trailer with Jaaved Jaferi’s commentary has been released, its premiere date is yet to be revealed.

Jaaved Jaferi shares 'Lava Ka Dhaava' trailer

Jaaved Jafferi shared the Lava Ka Dhava trailer on his social media handles. Along with the trailer he wrote, “My new show. Lava ka dariya hai, aur doobne ka risk hai? Tayyar ho?” The announcement went viral in no time and fans flooded the post with plenty of comments. Most of these comments were about the show reminding them of Takeshi’s Castle, and Jaaved Jaferi’s iconic commentary. Watch the Lava Ka Dhaava trailer and take a look at some of these comments below.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM LAVA KA DHAAVA

