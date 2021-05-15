How Many Episodes Are There In 'Out Of Love' Season 2? Here Is What You Need To Know

Out of Love is the popular web series of Hotstar that stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead roles. The first season had tasted strong success and its second season had been highly anticipated among fans ever since it was announced. After a brief wait, the second season was finally brought on the OTT platform nearly a couple of weeks ago. Here is more information on how many Out of Love episodes will be seen in the second season, along with other interesting details about this show and the star cast.

How many episodes are there in Out of Love season 2?

Just like the first season, Out of Love season 2 will also have a total of five episodes which shall carry the plot forward. Out of the five episodes from season 2, four have already premiered on Hotstar. The first two had released on April 30, while the third one was streamed on May 7, after a gap of one week. The fourth episode of this series was released on May 14, having completed a week’s gap from the previous episode.

Out of Love focuses on the issue of infidelity that destroys the marriage between the characters of Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, who have played a married couple with a son. This series has been adopted from another popular series called Doctor Foster, which has been created by filmmaker Mike Bartlett. The first three episodes of Out of Love season 2 have been given the titles of ‘The Return’, ‘Empty Nest’ and ‘Wicked Games’ respectively. The previous season had ended on a cliff-hanger, which created speculations among fans about the story of their strained marriage would end.

Out of Love has been directed by veteran filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia. Eijaz Khan and Oni Sen have also directed some of the episodes of the series. Apart from Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, this series also stars other known actors such as Soni Razdan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aanjjan Srivastavv among others. The series has largely received a positive response by the audience as well as the critics.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'OUT OF LOVE 2' TRAILER

