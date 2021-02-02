How Many Episodes Are There In Outlander Season 4? Netflix Finally Takes Up The New Season

Last year, Netflix announced a hoard of different movies and series heading to their library. However exciting the new titles were, what irked viewers the most was that the renowned drama Outlander hadn't made it to the list. If you don't already know, Outlander has been a yearly entry on Netflix with 3 seasons already up on the platform, so the anticipation for the next season was obviously soaring high. The wait is over as Outlander season 4 episodes have finally made their comeback on the platform on January 27 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the 4th season.

Also Read - 'Miss Scarlet And The Duke' Cast Boasts Of Cathy Belton, Stuart Martin And More

Also Read - Can Deepika & Hrithik Be The Perfect Claire & Jamie In Hindi Remake Of 'Outlander'?

How many episodes are there in Outlander Season 4?

Outlander Season 4 emerged as one of the most popular seasons of the show, garnering an average viewership of 1.07 across the US. The season consists of 13 episodes and is panned in the timeline of the 1700s to 1970s. Season 4 sees the couple facing new challenges as they attempt to build a new life in the British colonies of North Carolina and make a community for themselves as they reunite with their family on Fraser's Ridge. This season also follows Bree and Roger as they survive through the rough patch of their relationship. With the shift in the setting, Claire and Jamie find themselves dug up in a new challenge as they accustom to the new land where slavery still exists and Native Americans are still thriving. This season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s fourth novel in the series, The Drums of Autumn.

Also Read - 'Outlander' Actor Sophie Skelton Aces These Traits Of Brianna Fraser; Check Out

More about the show

Outlander follows the story of the World War II-era nurse Claire Randall, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 18th century Scotland while on a vacation with her real-time husband Frank. Amidst the chaos and confusion, Claire seeks adventure and love in the most unexpected way when she stumbles upon the dashing Jamie Fraser. Outlander is for anybody who enjoys a mix of several genres like romance, adventure and fantasy that is beautifully filmed in a historic bubble. Watch Outlander Season 4 trailer here -

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wraps 'Text For You', Thanks The Entire Team

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.