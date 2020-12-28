How Many Episodes Are There In 'Paava Kadhaigal': All About This Multi-directorial Venture

Four eminent directors Vetru Maaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan, and Sudha Kongara are joining hands to direct a collection of stories, named Paava Kadhaigal. This collection of stories and short movies will be released on Netflix. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Paava Kadhaigal -

About 'Paava Kadhaigal'

The stories will explore how sin and love are intertwined and how people have different ideas about it. According to official sources at Netflix, the show will focus on the personas or characters who have the courage to dream differently and desire a different thing which may be considered a sin by others.

Wondering how many episodes are there in Paava Kadhaigal? The whole series will have four episodes with one episode dedicated to each story. You can find the Paava Kadhaigal episodes list on Netflix.

Some detailed information

The first among Paava Kadhaigal episodes is titled Thangam. It is directed by Sudha Kongara. According to Film Companion, the story traces the life of Sathaar, a woman trapped inside a man’s body. He, rather ”she”, is trying and working hard to save money for a gender change surgery and deals with the stigma during the 1980s. It traces the journey of Sathaar, she does not feel a victim and instead braces everything in a practical manner.

The next story in the Paava Kadhaigal episodes list is Love Panna Uttraranam by Vignesh Shivan. It tells the story of twins Aadhi and Jothi who are daughters of a village lord and live in different places. Aadhi lives in a village while Jothi lives in a city, but they are somehow similar. They both fall in love with men who are from different castes and socio-economical backgrounds. While their father is against inter-caste relationships and supports honour killing, both daughters object. Aadhi is killed with her lover, On the other hand, Jothi arrives with her friend and reveals that she is a lesbian, She manages to get free from his clutches, and later reveals that she is not a lesbian, instead loves another man from a different caste. In the end, viewers see that her father becomes a changed man and lives with her in France, away from the regressive culture.

The third story is named Vaanmanga, which is directed by Goutham Menon. The story traces the journey of a father, Sathya, and Ponnuthaayi. Mathi, the regressive wife of Sathya, teaches Ponnu how to behave like a woman when she attains puberty. Mathi refuses to lodge a complaint even after Ponnuthaayi is sexually abused. Sathya tries to protect his daughter and tells her to be honest and true to herself. While Mathi tries to save her family's dishonours by killing Ponnu, her false beliefs are questioned. On the other hand, Bharath, her elder son, manages to find the culprit and castrates him so that no more girl is harmed.

The last story is a directorial venture of Vetri Maraan, named Oor Ivaru. It traces the story of Sumathi, who eloped with a lower caste boy Hari and is an expecting mother. Her hostile father, Janakiraman, calls her for a baby shower. At the night of the baby shower, Sumathi falls sick and it is revealed that Janaki poisoned her and killed her as she married a lower-caste boy. Even though Sumathi begs for her life, he does not listen. After she dies, her husband Hari files a case against his father-in-law for this heinous crime. In the end, Janaki is shown awaiting his sentence.

