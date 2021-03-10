How Many Episodes Are There In 'Pacific Rim The Black'? Here Is The List Of Episodes

Pacific Rim: The Black is the latest anime offering from Netflix from its vast collection of anime shows in its library. Pacific Rim: The Black is a spinoff of the popular Pacific Rim film franchise. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Pacific Rim The Black.

How Many Episodes are There in Pacific Rim The Black?

Pacific Rim The Black has a total of 7 episodes in the first season. The Pacific Rim anime follows the story of Taylor and Hayley as they battle Kaijus in their large robotic suits. Here is the list of Pacific Rim The Black episodes.

From the Shadows

Into the Black

Bogan

Up and Running

Escaping Bogan

Boneyard

Showdown

Pacific Rim The Black Season 2

When Netflix initially made the announcement for Pacific Rim: The Black, the streaming company had announced that they had made a deal with the Legendary studios for 2 seasons of the show. So, fans of Pacific Rim: The Black can breathe a sigh of relief knowing another season is on its way. Netflix hasn't made any official announcements regarding the season 2 release date.

About Pacific Rim: The Black

Pacific Rim: The Black is made by Legendary studies. The original films were created by Craig Kyle who also worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Greg Johnson who worked on X-Men: Evolution. The animation is handled by Polygon Pictures, which also worked on other popular anime like Levius, The Ajin: Demi-Human Series and The Godzilla Netflix Original Anime Movie Trilogy.

The film, Pacific Rim was released in 2013. It was an American military fiction monster film. The film is set in the future when Earth is at war with the Kaiju. Kaiju are colossal monsters that have emerged from an interdimensional portal on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. To combat the monsters, humanity unites to create the Jaegers, gigantic humanoid mechas, each controlled by two co-pilots whose minds are joined by a mental link.

Focusing on the war's later days, the story follows Becket, a washed-up Jaeger called out of retirement and teamed with rookie Mako Mori as part of a last-ditch effort to defeat the Kaiju. The original movie Pacific Rim featured actors like Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini, Ron Perlman, and Mana Ashida. The anime series will premiere on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Stay tuned for more news on anime and Netflix.