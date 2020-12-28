How Many Episodes Are There In Power Book 2? Will There Be Season 2?

The Power Book II: Ghost season is almost about to end. This Showmax series is a spin-off of the long-running show Power. The show was renewed for a second season in September 2020, with the first episode airing on September 6. Now if you are wondering 'how many episodes are there in Power Book 2', here's a breakdown of the complete Power Book season 2. Read more details here.

How many episodes are there in Power Book 2?

Power Book II: Ghost premiered on the Starz Network in the US and is streaming on Amazon Prime in the UK. The show picks up from where the Power season finale was left. The initial Power spin-off takes place just days after the Power finale and follows Tariq played by Michael Rainey Jr as he handles his new life. In the Power season finale, it was revealed Tariq was the one who shot Ghost, however, his mother Tasha played by Naturi Naughton took the fall for his crime.

There will be 10 episodes in this year's seasons following this crime-filled drama show. Nine out of the ten Power Book 2 episodes have already premiered and the Power Book 2 season finale will air on the coming Sunday which is in the coming year on January 3, 2021.

Episodes of Power Book 2

Episode 1: The Stranger

Episode 2: Exceeding Expectations

Episode 3: Play the Game

Episode 4: The Prince

Episode 5: The Gift of the Magi

Episode 6: Good vs. Evil

Episode 7: Sex Week

Episode 8: Family First

Episode 9: Monster

Episode 10: Heart Of Darkness

The plot of Power Book II: Ghost revolves around Tariq Saint Patrick also known as Ghost Jr. Tariq tries hard to move on from his past and works really hard to adjust to his new life. He juggles between school and work trying to afford a defense attorney for his mother's case who is in jail for his crimes. He eventually understands his father's legacy and jumps into a dangerous but familiar field of drugs gambling. While battling the good and bad at the IVY league college, Stansfield and the court, he is torn between two worlds.

Will there be a season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost?

Power Book II creators have already announced that the Power spin-off will have a second season as well. According to Variety, the producers renewed the show for another season in September itself. Although the release date of the second season isn't certain yet, it is likely to premiere in 2021 according to IMDb.

