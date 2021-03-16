How Many Episodes Are There In Qubool Hai 2.0? Will The Show Be Renewed For A 2nd Season?

Qubool Hai 2.0 is a reboot of the popular television series of the same name that ran on Zee TV for 4 successful years. The soap opera had pioneered content around Islam culture in India at the time and was highly appreciated for it. Both the lead actors have returned in the same roles but with relatively different backgrounds this time, playing on the strings of forbidden love. Let's find out everything about Qubool Hai 2.0 episodes and what to expect from them.

How many episodes are there in Qubool Hai 2.0? Will the web series renew for a second season?

Qubool Hai 2.0 is a 10-episodes series, with each episode being 20 to 25 minutes long. Set in Serbia, the show begins with Zoya running away from her wedding when she encounters Asad by fate, who helps her escape from her fiance's goons. In a Tiger Zinda Hai-esque theme, the premise follows brings to life the story of Asad, an Indian secret agent, who falls in love with Zoya, a woman from Islamabad, Pakistan.

Mandira Bedi has also joined the cast as Damini Sood who, in the trailer, was mentioned to have been keeping an eye on Zoya through her secret agents. Not much is known about her character apart from this but rumour has it that her character will play a vital role in making sure that the lead character's forbidden love remains unexplored. Reportedly, the web series ends on a cliffhanger, which suggests that there is definitely more to the show and that it might renew for another season if the 1st is as successful as expected.

But that won't be an issue since the show is already doing quite well on the platform and has received enough attention worldwide to commence Twitter trends. Typically, OTT platforms take a month or two to observe the viewership ratings of an ongoing series before making the decision of giving it a future or putting it down. Therefore, only time can tell whether or not the show will receive a second season. Since Zee was confident enough to bring a reboot to light in the first place, it's safe to assume that a future is plausible.