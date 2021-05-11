How Many Episodes Are There In 'Riverdale' Season 4? Know All About The Popular Show

The fourth season of CW's popular show Riverdale premiered on Netflix in May 2020. Season 4 of the drama series was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production with the remaining episodes airing in January 2021 as a part of the fifth season. How many episodes are there in Riverdale season 4? Let's find out.

How many episodes are there in Riverdale season 4?

The fourth season of Riverdale comprises a total of 19 episodes and the entire season 4 is available for streaming on Netflix. The first episode of season 4 titled, "In Memorium" started with the residents of Riverdale preparing for the Independence Day parade when Archie receives a phone call that his father has passed away. The finale episode of season 4 titled "Killing Mr Honey" ends on a major cliffhanger, the answer to which will be revealed in Riverdale season 5.

About Riverdale season 4 episodes

As the fourth season of the drama came to an end, viewers got to see how the lives of the main characters Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica changed their course as they are finishing off their last year of high school. Whilst season three saw the conclusion of the Black Hood and Gargoyle King storylines. Season 4 revolves around Betty and Jughead trying to find out who is behind the videotapes that had turned more grimy and chilling. Tragically, Luke Perry who played Archie's father Fred Andrews, died in March last year after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. In a touching tribute, the first episode of season four was dedicated to the actor with Archie finally realising that there is nothing left for him at Riverdale now and considers joining the Naval Academy.

A look at Riverdale season 4 cast

All the main characters minus Luke Perry returned to reprise their roles in Riverdale season 4. The cast of Riverdale season 4 features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

IMAGE: RIVERDALE'S INSTAGRAM

