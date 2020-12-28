How Many Episodes Are There In 'Sanditon'? All About Rose Williams & Theo James Starrer

Sanditon is a British historical drama series adapted by Andrew Davies. The TV show was based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen. The plot revolves around a young actor as she experiences the new seaside resort of Sanditon as well as about her relationship with Sidney Parker. Sanditon cast includes actors like Rose Williams, Theo James, Anne Reid, Kris Marshall, Jack Fox, Crystal Clarke, Charlotte Spencer, Kate Ashfield, Leo Suter. Read on to know: 'How many episodes are there in Sanditon?'

How many episodes are there in Sanditon?

The viewers of the show have been watching the show again now as it is running on the TV screens again. The TV show aired for one season and it had 8 episodes. The show is set during the Regency era. Sanditon aired its first episode on August 25 in the UK on ITV network. While the show aired in the U.S. on January 12, 2020, on PBS network. Some of the fans wished for a second season, however the series has not been renewed for the next season as of yet.

Since Sanditon originally aired on Masterpiece on PBS network in the U.S. Viewers can stream the show with a PBS Passport membership or on the Masterpiece Channel on Amazon Prime Video. People can also buy the episodes or the whole season on several outlets like Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play etc. Check out the TV trailer of the TV show.

Sanditon cast includes actors like Rose Williams, Theo James and others. The lead actor Rose Williams plays the titular role of Charlotte Hollywood in the show Sanditon. The actor is from London and has featured in TV shows like Casualty, Reign, Curfew, and Medici and Reign Princess Claude.

While actor Theo James plays the titular role of Sidney Parker in the show, he is the Executive Producer of the show as well. James is a director, producer and musician too besides being an actor and is known for playing Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series. Other popular roles of his came in the movie Golden Boy, Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars and How It Ends.

