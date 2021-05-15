How Many Episodes Are There In 'Selena' Part 2? Know All About The Netflix Series

Selena part 2 premiered on Netflix on May 4, 2021. Season 2 of Selena: The Series picks up where season 1 left off. The biographical drama series chronicles the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintallina who is considered as the "Queen of Tejano music". She was one of the best-selling singers and a fashion icon before her untimely death in 1995.

A quick look into Selena Part 2's plot

Season 2 of Netflix's Selena: The Series begins in 1992. It focuses on Selena's most iconic moments and her relationship with her siblings and her love affairs as well. Season 2 finds Yolanda Salvidar back on screen ultimately killing Selena in 1995. The series also tells the story and the stress that followed after Selena's success and her preparation for her English-language album Dreaming of You. She is also seen crossing paths with the young Beyoncé. The album is released posthumously and her music continues to be celebrated by her fans and family. Her sister Suzette takes her place in promotions and her brother AB continues touring with the Kumbia Kings.

How many episodes are there in Selena Part 2?

Selena: The Series consisted of 9 episodes in the first season and the same number was followed in Selena Part 2 as well. Selena Part 2 consists of 9 episodes. The addition of Selena Part 2 episodes brings the total number of episodes to eighteen. Just like the previous season, Selena Part 2 is also directed by Japanese and Mexican directors Hiromi Kamata and Katina Medina Mora, respectively.

About Selena: The Series cast

Selena: The Series is produced by Moisés Zamora and is authorised by Selena's family as well. The cast of Selena: The Series season 2 sees the main actors reprising their roles. Christian Serratos returns as Selena, Natasha Perez as Yolanda Saldivar, the person who is convicted for Selena's murder. The rest of the cast includes Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Seidy López as Marcella Quintanilla. Hunter Reese Peña, Luis Bordonada, Paul Rodriguez, Carlos Alfredo Jr., among others are seen in recurring roles in the series.

