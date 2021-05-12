How Many Episodes Are There In 'Suno Chanda' Season 1? All You Need To Know

"How many episodes are there in Suno Chanda Season 1?" is one of the most frequently asked questions with regards to the show. Suno Chanda Season 1 episodes see two cousins forcibly agreeing to get married in order to honour the wish of their rapidly ailing grandfather. The unique relationship shared by the pair of cousins and their various attempts at stopping their upcoming nuptials gives way to a reasonable amount of palpable dramatic as well as comedic moments. This article is an enlistment of the number of episodes that make up Suno Chanda Season 1 and how much of the story that has been laid out by its creators is covered in the same. Read on to know more.

So, How many episodes are there in Suno Chanda Season 1?

The final count of Suno Chanda Season 1 total episodes stands at 30. The first seasons of the show that has been written by Saima Akram Chudhery, revolves around two cousins that are living in a joint family, namely Arsalan Jamshed Ali (played by Farhan Saeed) and Ajiya Nazakat Ali (portrayed by Iqra Aziz) who have taken their vows (Nikaah) but are not yet living together because the wedding and Rukhsati, two of the most important wedding-related traditions for the followers of Islam, are not held yet. Jiya and Arsal do not want to get married to each other, mainly due to personality clashes but are forced by the family to honour their dying grandfather's wishes. Jiya is an aspiring academic who wants to go to the London School of Economics for higher studies after her Bachelors of Business Administration degree. Jiya has a younger brother Daniyal Nazakat Ali (DJ) who is an aspiring news reporter. He is always on sting operations making videos of family members and breaking news.

Arsal and Jiya being cousins are childhood companions. They are frequently seen playing pranks on each other. But, the sudden twist, which is their upcoming undesired nikah, has put them in a war-like situation.

Suno Chanda trailer:

The later episodes see the only daughter of the family Masooma with her husband Jalal and their daughter Kinza arrives to fix the date of marriage. Jiya and Arsal are constantly scheming to stop the wedding. Jiya, Arsal, and their cousin Kinza (Masooma and Jalal's daughter) who came from Peshawar, Pakistan with her parents, join them on their crusade, mainly because she herself has a crush on Arsal. Thus, she helps Arsal and Jiya in getting the wedding called off by the means of the creation of problems and rifts among the family members.

One of the several twists in the shows sees the arrival of Shah Jahan and his grandson Shehryar, the duo who are settled in London that planned on visiting Pakistan for Arsal and Jiya's marriage. The two were invited by Jiya so that a rift can be created, as they are not the family's favourites for an event that took place decades ago. Sherry, yet another important character in the series, is close to his cousins and also serves as a co-conspirator to stop the marriage. Sherry asks both Arsal and Jiya to sort out their individual problems amicably. On the other hand, Sherry even helps Jiya to fulfil her dream of joining the London School of Economics and they plan to study together. Sherry eventually develops feelings for Jiya, which has now caused Arsal to have fits of jealousy.

About Suno Chanda:

Suno Chanda is a Pakistani romantic comedy series directed by Ahson Talish and written by Saima Akram Chudhery. The series supposedly celebrates the Pakistani wedding traditions by relating the story of a couple who are in Nikaah, living separately as the Rukhsati is yet to happen, and the relationship between their families. The first season of the same is available for streaming on Zee5.

