How Many Episodes Are There In ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’? Know More About The Series

Tell Me Your Secrets tells the stories of different people that are interwoven with each other. As the premiere episode introduces its pivotal characters, it sets up the basic plots for the thriller series. The main Tell Me Your Secrets cast consists of Lily Rabe who plays Karen Miller/ Emma Hall, Amy Brenneman who plays Mary Barlow and Hamish Linklater as John Tyler. The other actors who are part of the Tell Me Your Secrets cast include Enrique Murciano, Marque Richardson, Elliot Fletcher, Chiara Aurelia and more who play significant roles in the series. So how many episodes are there in Tell Me Your Secrets?

Also Read | 'Tell Me Your Secrets' Trailer Will Leave You Wanting For More; Check Detailed Review

How many episodes are there in Tell Me Your Secrets?

Tell Me Your Secrets is a 10-episode-series with each episode lasting between 45 to 50 minutes. All the ten Tell Me Your Secrets episodes were released at a stretch on February 19 allowing for a day-long binging. With episode titles like Once I Had A Love, Burn Me When I’m Gone, Someone Worse Than Me, the Tell Me Your Secrets episodes are titled according to the events that take place in it. The very first episode – Once I Had A Love – sets the pace for the Amazon series.

Also Read | Who Killed Jess In 'Tell Me Your Secrets'? Find Out The Identity Of The Culprit

Mary is searching for her daughter Theresa Barlow (Stella Baker) despite her husband and son being convinced that Theresa is dead. Next, there is John Tyler, an ex-convict who was convicted of being a serial rapist. He volunteers to help Mary find her daughter as he wants to find redemption for his past crimes. Then, there is Karen who is just released out of jail. She was the serial killer Kit Parker’s (Xavier Samuel) girlfriend and was arrested for being an accomplice in his crimes. Now, she takes on a new identity as Emma. Mary thinks Parker is the main suspect behind her missing daughter. With Parker having killed himself in his cell, Mary believes that his girlfriend Emma (formerly known as Karen) will be able to help her. However, Emma has no recollection or has blocked out all the memories relating to the offences she committed or might have with her boyfriend. What unfolds from then on as the truths are revealed become the main events for this crime series.

Also Read | Tell Me Your Secrets Spoilers - What Is Amazon's Latest Crime Thriller About?

With Tell Me Your Secrets featuring multiple storylines, the series got mixed critiques. While some applauded the show’s never-seen-before and unique plotline, some criticised it for being unrealistic. One Amazon Prime user even pointed out that there was no way a mother is getting the help of a convicted rapist to find her missing daughter and also giving him her credit card.

Also Read | What To Watch On Amazon Prime In February 2021? 'The Family Man 2', 'Bliss' & More

Image Courtesy: Still From Tell Me Your Secrets Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.