How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Bay' Season 2? Read Episode Summary

The Bay continued its story recently with the premiere of its second season. Fans of the ITV crime drama were treated with the much-awaited second season of the popular show. The series features an ensemble cast with several talented actors like Morven Christie, Jonas Armstrong, Matthew McNulty, Daniel Ryan, Taheen Modak among others in key roles. The Bay season 2 review has also been mostly positive by the viewers as well as the critics. As the second season released recently, a lot of people have been curious about The Bay season 2 episodes and have been wondering how many episodes are there in The Bay season 2. For all the people who are thinking about The Bay season 2 episodes, here is everything you need to know.

How many episodes are there in 'The Bay' season 2?

There are a total of six episodes in The Bay season 2. Each episode runs for around 45 mins. The first season was also spread around six episodes with similar runtime. Here is a look at The Bay season 2 episodes and details about its plot according to the episode description on IMDb.

Episode 1

After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe.

Episode 2

Determined to ignore Andy's unexpected arrival the night before, Lisa throws herself into the case and discovers a significant lead from her only eyewitness.

Episode 3

As the team press on with the investigation, Lisa and Med dig deeper into the family and discover not all relationships with the victim were amicable.

Episode 4

Following an unexpected turn in the case, Lisa and the team struggle to keep their heads in the game as they're forced to accept help from a new unit.

Episode 5

A rash decision unsettles Lisa, so throwing herself into her work, she pursues a new line of investigation, and as the evidence against one suspect mounts, a desperate Manning makes a choice that risks the integrity of the case.

Episode 6

As a confession brings the team closer to the truth, Lisa identifies a suspect but conflicting accounts leave her questioning what to believe.

